Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Not an Early Morning Person' Abhijit Banerjee Went Back to Sleep after Getting Nobel Prize News

Abhijit Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and Harvard's Michael Kremer have jointly been awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics 'for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.'

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Not an Early Morning Person' Abhijit Banerjee Went Back to Sleep after Getting Nobel Prize News
Abhijit Banerjee, one of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, at a news conference at the MIT on Monday.

New York: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee went back to sleep after getting the news from Stockholm early Monday morning that he and his wife Esther Duflo and Harvard's Michael Kremer have been awarded the coveted prize "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

"Yes. It was very early in the morning. I'm not an early morning person. I figured it would be assault to the system if I don't continue my sleep, Banerjee said in an interview with NobelPrize.org.

The trio won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics, which was announced Monday around 6 am New York time. He said that he couldn't get much sleep later as news of the honour spread from India to Europe and he started getting calls.

When asked about the rare honour for Banerjee and Duflo to be awarded the Nobel as a married couple, he termed it "special". Only five other married couples have won the Nobel together in the prize's history.

"It's sort of been an entire family enterprise in the sense between JPAL and the research and working at MIT. There's lots of dimensions of the work that just becomes much more pleasant when you do it with your partner.

Banerjee was educated at the University of Calcutta, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Harvard University, where he received his Ph.D in 1988. He is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In 2003, he founded the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), along with Duflo and Sendhil Mullainathan, and he remains one of the lab's directors.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram