Ayodhya Land Dispute: Hindu Parties Were Neither Approached Nor Participated in Mediation, Says VHP

VHP's working president Alok Kumar said the Hindu side had specifically conveyed to the mediators that they were not interested in mediation any further.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 8:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Friday said that the Hindu parties in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid case have neither been approached nor have participated in any mediation exercise, saying that reviving the "mediation bogey" after conclusion of the hearings appears to be a "mischief and an effort to cause confusion."

There were some reports in the media mentioning about a settlement on the issue by the Sunni Wakf Board, VHP's working president Alok Kumar said, adding that his organisation makes it clear that the Hindu side has not been approached and has also not participated in any mediation effort.

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court has finally heard the matter, the hearings continued for 40 working days and more than 200 hours. Reviving the mediation bogey at the fag-end of the hearing appears to be a mischief and an effort to cause confusion," Kumar said.

It would be in the interest of the country and all parties concerned should now only await the judgement of the Supreme Court, he further said. The Supreme Court on Wednesday concluded hearing in the politically sensitive case and reserved its judgement.

The bench heard for 40 days the arguments of the Hindu and the Muslim sides.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, granted three days to contesting parties to file written notes on 'moulding of relief' or narrowing down the issues on which the court is required to adjudicate.

Kumar said the Hindu side had specifically conveyed to the mediators that they were not interested in mediation any further.

The VHP and the other Hindu litigants have sincerely participated in the several attempts earlier held for an amicable settlement. They all were not successful, he said.

