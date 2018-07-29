English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Not Afraid of Being Seen With Bizmen Unlike Oppn Who Hide Behind Curtains: PM Modi Hits Back
Attacking the opposition, Modi said that they are never see with industrialists in any photograph but all of them have bowed down to these opposition leaders at their residences.
PM Modi addresses during a programme in UP on Saturday. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a frontal attack on the opposition for criticizing him over his proximity with industrialists while ignoring the poor farmers of the country. The Prime Minister on Sunday said that there is nothing wrong in associating with industrialists, even Mahatma Gandhi had done the same with the Birla family.
PM Modi was speaking at the launch of 81 investment projects in Lucknow along with several industrialists.
“Contributions of industrialists in nation-building are same as that of a farmer or a professional or an officer. There is nothing wrong in associating with industrialists. I am not scared of doing so,” Modi said in his address.
He said, “My conscience is clear”, adding that even Mahatma Gandhi was known to have been in a long-term association with the Birlas as he stayed with the industrialist family on several occasions.
Launching a veiled attack on the opposition, Modi added, “You will never see them in a photograph with industrialists but all of these industrialists have bowed down to them at their residences. They only meet behind closed curtains.”
In its recent attacks on the Prime Minister, Congress has time and again attacked PM Modi over his links with industrialists, with the most repeated one being the government’s secrecy over the Rafale deal.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has accused PM Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of “lying” to the nation about the Rafale deal. He has accused the government of buying the fighter jets from France at a cost 3 times higher than what the UPA government had paid in its tenure.
Modi also lauded efforts of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in making an investment-friendly environment in the state while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of projects worth Rs 60,000 crore at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “I have been the chief minister of a state for a long time. I have come from a state that is known for its industrial activity. The investment of Rs 60,000 is not a small thing. The government of UP has done an unimaginable job. I know the problems related to investments, yet, all this was done in just five months, this is huge success.”
Also Watch
PM Modi was speaking at the launch of 81 investment projects in Lucknow along with several industrialists.
“Contributions of industrialists in nation-building are same as that of a farmer or a professional or an officer. There is nothing wrong in associating with industrialists. I am not scared of doing so,” Modi said in his address.
He said, “My conscience is clear”, adding that even Mahatma Gandhi was known to have been in a long-term association with the Birlas as he stayed with the industrialist family on several occasions.
Launching a veiled attack on the opposition, Modi added, “You will never see them in a photograph with industrialists but all of these industrialists have bowed down to them at their residences. They only meet behind closed curtains.”
In its recent attacks on the Prime Minister, Congress has time and again attacked PM Modi over his links with industrialists, with the most repeated one being the government’s secrecy over the Rafale deal.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has accused PM Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of “lying” to the nation about the Rafale deal. He has accused the government of buying the fighter jets from France at a cost 3 times higher than what the UPA government had paid in its tenure.
Modi also lauded efforts of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in making an investment-friendly environment in the state while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of projects worth Rs 60,000 crore at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “I have been the chief minister of a state for a long time. I have come from a state that is known for its industrial activity. The investment of Rs 60,000 is not a small thing. The government of UP has done an unimaginable job. I know the problems related to investments, yet, all this was done in just five months, this is huge success.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sunil Grover's Recent Audition Video for Priyanka Chopra's Role in Bharat Will Leave You in Splits; Watch
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Secretly Visit Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Royal Couple's Residence
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
- I Took Action Against Force India to Save Jobs - Sergio Perez
- Starved Jharkhand Battling Hunger, a Serial Killer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...