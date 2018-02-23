English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Aware of Air Defence Upgradation Along India Border, Says China
Addressing the report, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Geng Shuang said that he was not aware of the specifics and India could work with China to maintain peace and stability in the border areas.
In this file photo, Chinese Soldiers stand next to a J-10 fighter jet. (Image: Reuters/Jason Lee)
New Delhi: China downplayed reports of it upgrading air defense along Indian border, adding that both nations must work to maintaining peace and tranquility.
An official media report recently quoted a military expert saying that China was upgrading air defence of its Western Theatre Command along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to "confront threat from India."
Addressing the report, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Geng Shuang said, "I am not aware of the specifics." He added that he hoped "India could work with us to maintain peace and stability in the border areas, which serves the common interests of the two sides." There has been no comment so far from the Chinese Defence Ministry.
The Chinese military has released photographs of a J-10 fighter jet - a lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft - along with J-11 - a single-seat, twin-engine fighter jet - flying over the high-altitude plateau in western China during the current Chinese New Year and Spring Festival holiday, state-run Global Times reported on Tuesday.
The jets are attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theatre Command, the website of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) said.
China has also recently commissioned its stealth fighter, the J-20, which is first in the region.
India and China have been trying to reset their ties after last year's 73-day standoff between the two sides at Doklam in Sikkim section of boundary.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
