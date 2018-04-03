Not Captive to Political Cost-Benefit: AIMPLB Women Members Find Fault With President's Speech

The women wing of All India Muslim Personal Law Board has expressed its “disappointment” with President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech during the joint parliamentary session on January 29 where he spoke about how the triple talaq legislation would “emancipate” Muslim women.Dr Asma Zehra, executive member of AIMPLB, told News18 that an official memorandum would be presented to the President or his secretary tomorrow where the women members have stated that they “are safe within their personal law and that they do not need any kind of emancipation.”President Kovind, in his joint session speech, had said: “For decades, the dignity of Muslim women has remained captive to political cost-benefit. Now the Nation has an opportunity to emancipate them from this situation. My Government has tabled a Bill on Triple Talaq in Parliament. I hope that the Parliament will soon pass it into a law. The law on Triple Talaq, once enacted, will also enable Muslim sisters and daughters to live a life of self-respect with courage.”However, AIMPLB member Dr Zehra said that “this is nothing but a direct attack on the principles of Islam, which is the first among the world's religions to give equal rights regarding dignity and respect to the woman.”“The entire concept of divorce, inheritance, women's share in property, was given by Islam in 610 to 630, 1440 years ago. We regret to submit that the remarks have hurt the sentiments of Muslim women and are disrespecting because in Islam Muslim women do not want this emancipation. We are very happy with our personal law and appeal to take back this bill as it is against the Constitution of India, women rights, and gender justice,” reads the official memorandum.Dr Zehra also said that the statements coming from the President has made it a serious issue and that “in no way was it liberating for Muslim women”.“The bill is anti-children. This law vests woman with the right of custody and bringing up of children. At the same time, husband will bear the maintenance of children. However the Present guardianship and wards act places premium on the child's interest. Husband or wife, whoever can protect interest better will have custody,” states the memorandum.The triple talaq legislation in question has a provision for a maximum three year jail term for husband resorting to instantaneous divorce and also gives woman the custody of child when husband is in jail.AIMPLB has also recently organised a lot of protest marches across the country airing its grievance with the impending legislation.The board will hold a silent protest in the capital tomorrow before the memorandum is submitted to President Kovind.