1-min read

Not Chants of ‘Go Corona’, Cycling and Meditation Keeping Athawale Busy During Covid-19 Lockdown

The Minister of State for Social Justice had earlier this month invoked the chant of 'Go Corona Go' in a bid to lift the spirits of people.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 11:11 AM IST
Not Chants of ‘Go Corona’, Cycling and Meditation Keeping Athawale Busy During Covid-19 Lockdown
File photo of RPI-A chief Ramdas Athawale.

Amid the coronavirus gloom and the nationwide 21-day lockdown, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who raised the chant of "Go Corona Go", is using the time to improve his fitness by cycling and meditating.

The 60-year-old Republican Party of India (A) leader, who lives in the 'Samvidhan' bungalow in suburban Bandra, is also devoting his time to reading and playing with his teenaged son.

"My daily routine includes walking, cycling, meditation for half-an-hour and reading. I also don't miss the daily news briefings," Athawale said. "I am also playing games regularly with my son Jeet during the lockdown. After a long time, I could find time for him," he said.

The Minister of State for Social Justice earlier this month invoked the chant of "Go Corona Go" in a bid to lift the spirits of people. He also announced to donate Rs 1 crore from his Local Area Development fund to the PM Care Fund, created as a part of Centres crowdfunding plans.

The minister has also decided to donate his two months' salary to the Maharashtra governments relief fund.

