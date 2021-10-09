After the Mumbai court denied Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail in a case pertaining to an alleged seizure of narcotic drugs, the star kid’s lawyer stated that they are not doing anything until Monday.

“We are not doing anything until Monday. We will see the order copy on Monday and then decide,” said Satish Maneshinde, Aryan Khan’s lawyer.

Talking about the cruise ship drug raid case, Sameer Wankedhe, Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said, “We and the prosecution will make an attempt that the case will go to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will present the same in the court.”

On Friday while denying bail to the three accused Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar said, “applications rejected. Not maintainable, Unless I complete the entire order, I won’t leave the court today,” said the judge. “Not appropriate to reserve the order at this point in time,” he said as the hearing drew well into the later half of the evening.

The order means that Aryan (23) and the other accused will have to spend the weekend in the Arthur Road Jail lock-up in a quarantine cell as the Mumbai sessions court is not working given that it is the second Saturday of the month. Even if the holiday court is moved, relief is unlikely till Monday. “We will try our best to move the court tomorrow,” Adwait Tamhankar, who is representing co-accused Arbaz Merchant, told CNN-News18.

They would not get any special treatment inside the prison, sources said. Khan and other accused were brought to the prison after 2.30 pm, officials told news agency PTI. In the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested 18 persons so far after raiding a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and allegedly recovering narcotic drugs.

On Thursday, the metropolitan magistrate had sent eight accused including Aryan in 14-day judicial custody after their NCB remand ended.

