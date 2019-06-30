Not Embarrassed, But Pray to God I Don't Get to Bat Again: Kailash Vijayvargiya's Son After Release on Bail
Four days after being arrested for assaulting a civic official, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was released on personal bail bond of Rs 50,000.
File photo of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.
Indore: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested four days ago for assaulting a civic official here in Madhya Pradesh with a cricket bat, was released from a local jail on Sunday morning.
He was released after his bail order from a court in Bhopal reached Indore. The Bhopal-based court of additional sessions judge Suresh Singh on Saturday granted bail to the MLA, who is son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, in the case of assault and in an earlier case where he was accused of staging an illegal protest.
Speaking to reporters after his release, Akash said, “When a woman was being dragged in front of police, I couldn't think of doing anything else. I am not embarrassed at what I did. But I pray to god ki woh dobara ballebazi karne ka avsar na de.”
He was asked to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the case of assault and of Rs 20,000 in the other case.
Akash Vijayvargiya (34), a first-time MLA who represents Indore-3 Assembly segment, was caught on TV cameras assaulting municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat last Wednesday while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house.
A magistrate's court here had sent him in judicial custody till July 11 after his arrest, denying him bail.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Captain Kohli Unveil's India's New Kit
- ICC World Cup 2019: Tracing The Journey of Team India's Jerseys
- DeepNudes is a Terrifying New App That 'Undresses' Women's Bodies With One Click
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s