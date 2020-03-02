Not Equipped to Prevent Such Things, Says CJI SA Bobde on Delhi Violence Plea

New Delhi: Even as he agreed to hear on Wednesday a fresh petition by victims of recent violence in Delhi, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday pointed out that the Supreme Court too has its limitations and that no court can prevent incidents.

"You must understand that we are not equipped to prevent such things from happening. We can only come into scene after such occurrences have happened," the CJI told senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who appeared for the victims.

As Gonsalves said that people were dying everyday due to the riots in the national capital, Justice Bobde said that he would not want to comment of deaths.

"Court can never prevent such things. Everyone should understand this. We act and pass appropriate orders only after things have taken place," the CJI said.

He added that the court would wish for peace but it is also cognisant of its own limitations.

"We are aware of our limitations too. There is a thought as if we are responsible in a certain way...there are media reports suggesting that but we know about our limitations," said Justice Bobde.

Gonsalves, on his part, said that he would not blame courts for anything and that the lawyer comprehends what the CJI is trying to convey.

Justice Bobde then agreed to list the victims' petition for a hearing on Wednesday while observing: "We are not sure what we can do when the Delhi High Court is already seized of this matter.. But we will see on Wednesday."

Gonsalves had argued that that High Court order was not helpful since it has adjourned the hearing to April 13 although the situations remain tense, warranting urgent orders by a court of law.

