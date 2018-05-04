Not Fair for Tamil Nadu Students to Travel in This Digital Age: Kamal Haasan on CBSE's NEET Plea in SC

After Supreme Court accepted CBSE’s plea over reallocation of NEET centres, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said on Friday that expecting students to travel to other states in this digital age is “not fair”.Hundreds of students from Tamil Nadu will be forced to travel to Kerala to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Saturday after CBSE moved the Supreme Court, saying that exam centres cannot be changed at such short notice.Reacting on the apex court's decision, Haasan said, “In this digital age, expecting Tamil Nadu students to travel to Kerala and Rajasthan for NEET exam is not fair. The government should felicitate taking exams in the state.”The Madras High Court had on April 27 asked CBSE to ensure that students be given exam centres in Tamil Nadu, but CSBE had moved an appeal in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court directed the CBSE to ensure that the same doesn’t happen from next year.The petitioner representing the students in the case told CNN-News 18 that only Tamil Nadu students have been given centres in other states.Advocate P Guruswami said between 1,000 and 1,500 students will have to travel to Ernakulum and other centres in Kerala. “Similar type of complaint was also made in Maharashtra but students were given centres in their own state, but at a faraway place. So it’s very difficult for the students to appear in NEET examination,” he said.The petitioner also blamed the CBSE for not following the Madras High Court’s April 27 directive. “When the order was passed on April 27, there were more than 10 days for the CBSE to re-allot centres for such students. They only needed five days for sending admit card with the hall ticket and students had to download the new one from the website. They delayed it and now tells the apex court that there is no time for re-alloting centres,” Guruswami added.Bharati Sri, Tirunelveli student appearing for the NEET said it is devastating news, especially for the underprivileged students. “This is the most crucial time which demands all our concentration on the exam but now we have to worry about travelling to a different state,” she said.“Every year they come up with something or the other to make sure Tamil Nadu students aren't performing at their best. I hope at least my juniors get a fair chance,” she added.