'Not Found': Google Calendar App Down Globally After Technical Glitch

Earlier in the day, DownDetector.com, which monitors outages, showed a number of users saw the "Not Found" "Error 404" message when they tried to access the app.

Reuters

Updated:June 18, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
Alphabet Inc's Google Calendar app users were unable to access their schedules on Tuesday as the app faced technical issues globally.

"We are aware of the issues and working on a fix," Google replied, in response to a tweet.

Earlier in the day, DownDetector.com, which monitors outages, showed a number of users saw the "Not Found" "Error 404" message when they tried to access the app.

Other apps appeared to be unaffected by the outage.

