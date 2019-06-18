English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Not Found': Google Calendar App Down Globally After Technical Glitch
Earlier in the day, DownDetector.com, which monitors outages, showed a number of users saw the "Not Found" "Error 404" message when they tried to access the app.
Image for representation.
Alphabet Inc's Google Calendar app users were unable to access their schedules on Tuesday as the app faced technical issues globally.
"We are aware of the issues and working on a fix," Google replied, in response to a tweet.
Other apps appeared to be unaffected by the outage.
