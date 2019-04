'Not Getting Pass Marks Isn't Everything': Actor-Politician Mohan Babu on Telangana Student Suicides

Actor and former MP Mohan Babu on Thursday expressed serious displeasure and grief at the suicides of intermediate students who failed in the examinations. He made a fervent appeal to the students to avoid taking hasty decisions over the results and not resort to the extreme step.The actor, who runs the Sri Vidya Niketan educational institutions, said ending lives will render serious loss to the parents, family members and friends of the students. Not getting pass marks is not everything, he added. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier called an emergency meeting and reprimanded his education minister and officials concerned. At least 20 suicides have been reported so far.Rao has also directed officials to hold free-of-cost revaluation and recounting of failed candidates’ results. He has asked officials to conduct an advanced supplementary examinations without scope for a year loss.Mohan Babu had recently attacked the state government over its failure to release funds of fee reimbursement. “Running the institutions, I have been carefully watching their functioning and ensure giving quality education in a cordial atmosphere and support the students to excel,” he said.He exhorted the students to not put their parents through agony by committing suicide. “Students should understand that the parents will not bear the brunt of their deaths,” he said.