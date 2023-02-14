Confirming the CNN-News18 investigation about the ongoing behind-the-scenes battle between inspector general of police Vikas Vaibhav and the director general of the home guards and fire services department of Bihar, Shobha Ohatker, the IG has narrated in a letter to the home department a tale of harassment.

The most significant response in it is to chief minister Nitish Kumar. The CM had advised the IG to speak on an appropriate forum instead of tweeting, saying he should have complained about the matter to senior officials. In the letter written to Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home, Vaibhav has mentioned that several times since December, he had made complaints against Ohatker but there was no action. Details of the meeting were reported by CNN-News18 with documents in an article on Sunday.

Vaibhav has mentioned in the letter that Ohatker used remarks like “bl**dy IG" and “get out" several times for him and DIG Vinod Kumar. The information from a source at the fire services department about DIG Vinod collapsing after Ohatker’s alleged rude behaviour was also mentioned in the letter to the home department.

Ohatker had sought an explanation from the IG within 24 hours on February 9, on which Vaibhav has reminded about the Delhi High Court’s direction for “reasonable opportunity" to be given to serving officers, for which he wrote, “Instead of feeling guilty for being an undisciplined and disrespectful officer, on the contrary, immediately after the incident, she demanded an explanation from me and for this, I was not even given a reasonable opportunity."

After sharing such information, showing his inability and fear of any untoward incident happening to him or his family while working under DG Ohatker, Vaibhav has sought a transfer, and in case this is not done immediately, he has requested for approval of a leave of two months that he had already sought on February 9 but was rejected by the DG. The officer said he sensed an ulterior motive and bias of Ohatker in the letter of disapproval.

CNN-News18 had exclusively accessed the 65-page show-cause notice sent to IG Vaibhav, seeking an explanation from him on his conduct in seven days. Requesting for “reasonable opportunity", the officer sought two weeks’ time to give a detailed explanation instead.

