'Not Good to Tamper With Martyrs' Well': Jallianwala Bagh Complex Gets Mixed Reviews

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the renovated Jallianwala Bagh Complex, the historic site where 1,000 innocent men, women and children were gunned down by British soldiers in 1919. A couple of days later, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted, referring to the renovation work as “tampering with history". Other Congress leaders

Gaurav Gogoi and Jaiveer Shergill joined him in questioning the government. Gogoi, a member of parliament from Assam, tweeted that he was “not a fan of installing disco lights in an institution of national importance."

On Friday, a team from News18 visited the Jallianwala Bagh complex and found that the renovation work had received a mixed response from the public. While some said that it was a much-needed step, others said that how the ‘Martyrs’ Well’ has been rebuilt using glass is quite surprising, as is the removal of the structure depicting General Dyer ordering the firing.

Visitors Harminder and Balwinder Kaur were impressed by the new walking gallery. Harminder Kaur said, “The complex looks better than it did 6-7 years ago when I last came here. The new photos look good, and I also liked the walking gallery very much.”

Seventy-five-year-old Sarabjit Singh is happy with the cleanliness of the premises. He said, “The park looks more spectacular now. My kids were fully engrossed in the contents of the park.” The youth seems to have mixed views, though.

Harminder Singh, another visitor, said, “While the facilities have been improved for the visitors, it is certainly not good to make changes to sites such as the martyrs’ well. Historical places should not be tampered with.”

There was a stone pyramid at the main gate, which marked the place from where the shots were fired. This pyramidal structure has now been removed and replaced by a granite tile on the floor. A senior official in the Jallianwala Bagh complex said, “When we show people the tile on the floor, some people get annoyed.”

