English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Hate Crime, Says Sushma Swaraj After Four Members of Sikh Family Shot Dead in US's Cincinnati
A man who sounded out of breath told the officers that he came home and found four relatives on the ground, bleeding from the head. He said they were his wife, mother, father and aunt.
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Loading...
New Delhi: External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday confirmed the death of four members of a Sikh family at an apartment complex in US's Cincinnati. The minister said that while one was an Indian national on a visit to US, the others were "persons of Indian origin".
"The matter is under investigation by the Police but it is not a hate crime. Our Consul General in New York is coordinating with the concerned authorities and will keep me informed me on this," she tweeted.
Local reports, quoting Sikh temple leaders, said that the victims have been identified as Hakikat Singh Panag, his wife Paramjit Kaur, their daughter Shalinder Kaur, and his wife's sister, Amarjit Kaur.
The incident came to light when authorities received a call late on Sunday night. A man who sounded out of breath told the officers that he came home and found four relatives on the ground, bleeding from the head. He said they were his wife, mother, father and aunt.
According to Cincinnati.com, West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog addressed media on Monday and confirmed the victims of the quadruple homicide were all adults and lived in the apartment together.
"The matter is under investigation by the Police but it is not a hate crime. Our Consul General in New York is coordinating with the concerned authorities and will keep me informed me on this," she tweeted.
Local reports, quoting Sikh temple leaders, said that the victims have been identified as Hakikat Singh Panag, his wife Paramjit Kaur, their daughter Shalinder Kaur, and his wife's sister, Amarjit Kaur.
The incident came to light when authorities received a call late on Sunday night. A man who sounded out of breath told the officers that he came home and found four relatives on the ground, bleeding from the head. He said they were his wife, mother, father and aunt.
According to Cincinnati.com, West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog addressed media on Monday and confirmed the victims of the quadruple homicide were all adults and lived in the apartment together.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 200 Cr in India, Deepika's Basketball Video Floors Ranveer
- Pranksters Turn MIT Campus into Captain America Grounds, Chris Evans Calls Act 'Very Cool'
- Oldest Human Footprint Dating Back Over 15,000 Years Found in Chile
- Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Gets Postponed, Actress Returns to US: Report
- Katrina on Breakup With Ranbir: Had to Take Full Responsibility for My Part in the Equation
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results