1-min read

Not Hate Crime, Says Sushma Swaraj After Four Members of Sikh Family Shot Dead in US's Cincinnati

A man who sounded out of breath told the officers that he came home and found four relatives on the ground, bleeding from the head. He said they were his wife, mother, father and aunt.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 12:02 AM IST
Not Hate Crime, Says Sushma Swaraj After Four Members of Sikh Family Shot Dead in US's Cincinnati
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New Delhi: External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday confirmed the death of four members of a Sikh family at an apartment complex in US's Cincinnati. The minister said that while one was an Indian national on a visit to US, the others were "persons of Indian origin".

"The matter is under investigation by the Police but it is not a hate crime. Our Consul General in New York is coordinating with the concerned authorities and will keep me informed me on this," she tweeted.

Local reports, quoting Sikh temple leaders, said that the victims have been identified as Hakikat Singh Panag, his wife Paramjit Kaur, their daughter Shalinder Kaur, and his wife's sister, Amarjit Kaur.

The incident came to light when authorities received a call late on Sunday night. A man who sounded out of breath told the officers that he came home and found four relatives on the ground, bleeding from the head. He said they were his wife, mother, father and aunt.

According to Cincinnati.com, West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog addressed media on Monday and confirmed the victims of the quadruple homicide were all adults and lived in the apartment together.
