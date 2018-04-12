Not Here to Grab Office, Says Justice Chelameswar; Refuses to Deal With PIL on CJI’s Powers

Justice J Chelameswar on Thursday said he doesn't want to retire amid a tirade against him that he wants to "grab some office", making an apparent reference to the corridor whispers that he wanted to become the Chief Justice of India."Two months before my retirement, I don't want it to be said that I am doing certain things because I want to grab some office," said Justice Chelameswar. The judge added that he does not want to exit the court with a "tirade" against him.His remarks came as advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned a matter before him to list it for hearing. Bhushan said he cannot mention it before the CJI since the PIL, filed by his father and senior advocate Shanti Bhushan, has sought recusal of the Chief Justice both on judicial and administrative side.He pointed out that the PIL has challenged the CJI's power to set up benches and, thus, it would be appropriate if Justice Chelameswar, being the most senior judge, issues suitable directive to the court registry for listing it.But Justice Chelameswar retorted: "For reasons too obvious from the history of events in the last two months, I would not want to deal with this case."The judge added that the reasons are too obvious."I don't want to exit this office with tirade against me that I want to grab some office. You have to understand my difficulty. I don't want another reversal of my order within 24 hours," said Justice Chelameswar.He was referring to reversal of his order by a bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra in November last year.Justice Chelameswar further told Bhushan: "Let the country take its own course. I have my own difficulties. You will have to explore other course."Left with no alternative, Bhushan later mentioned the PIL before CJI Misra, who said he would look into it.