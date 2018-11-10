After Pleading Innocence in Video, 'Absconding' Janardhana Reddy Appears Before Crime Branch

Mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy, who pleaded innocence in a video released on Saturday and claimed he was not in hiding in Hyderabad, has arrived at the crime branch office in Bengaluru for questioning in the ponzi case.“The media has been portraying that I have been absconding, that I'm in Hyderabad etc which is why I have made this video along with my lawyers, so that I can clarify all doubts. I have been in Bangalore and watching all developments through the media. I have received the notice so I will present myself and cooperate with the central crime branch,” he said in the video.He added that he had not committed anything wrong. “The police do not have not a single document to prove that I am wrong. They are misleading the media," he said. "I decided to make this video to let people know the truth. I have faith in the police and believe that they would not succumb to any political pressure."Later in the evening, the main accused in the case Syed Ahmed Fareed, also arrived at the crime branch.The CCB had issued a notice to Reddy, asking him to appear before it on November 11. Reddy is wanted in connection with money transaction amounting to crores of rupees allegedly linked to a Ponzi scheme.The central crime branch (CCB) is also searching for Reddy's close aide Ali Khan, who allegedly struck a Rs 20-crore deal with Fareed of Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd, a firm accused of involvement in the ponzi scheme, to bail him out of an Enforcement Directorate investigation.Reddy has also filed two petitions in the Karnataka High Court. The first petition pertained to quashing the First Information Report against him, stating that it was based on "baseless allegations." The second plea sought removal of two police officials from investigating the case. Reddy has alleged that the investigation was unfair as the accused have been tortured in police custody.Searches were conducted earlier this week at Reddy's residence in Bellary, two days after his confidante Sriramulu's sister J Shantha, a BJP candidate, lost in the bypoll from Bellary LokSabha constituency, considered a stronghold of the Reddy brothers.The Congress won the seat breaking the BJP's hold over Bellary since 2004.(With PTI inputs)