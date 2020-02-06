Take the pledge to vote

'Not Hit-and-Run': Locals 'Offer Money' to Kolkata Cops Seeking Action in Abduction Bid & Murder Case

Policemen were left dumb-founded on Wednesday morning when a large number of people gathered outside the Tangra Police Station and offered money in return for justice.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
Kolkata: A day after an alleged case of abduction in which a man was killed was lodged as a hit-and-run case, locals of Tangra area offered money to police officers to “motivate” them to slap kidnapping charges against the accused, some of whom have been arrested.

The policemen were left dumb-founded on Wednesday morning when a large number of people gathered outside the Tangra Police Station and offered money in return for justice.

Locals alleged a man, Gopal Pramanik, was run over by an ambulance when he tried to save his daughter-in-law from being kidnapped by a group of miscreants who were present inside the vehicle.

The incident took place around 11.30pm on Tuesday in the Christopher Road area when the Pramanik family was returning home after attending a wedding.

An ambulance screeched to halt near them and tried to drag Pramanik’s daughter-in-law inside the vehicle. In a bid to resist the move and rescue the woman, when Pramanik came in front of the ambulance, the driver started the vehicle and dragged him for about 50m.

Pramanik died on the spot and before any other family member or bystander could rush to the spot, the men escaped. Later, all of them were arrested.

Trouble started after officers of Tangra police station informed the family members of the victims and locals that it was a case of hit and run.

On Wednesday morning, a large number of visibly angry locals gathered in front of the police station and offered money to the officers to initiate a kidnapping case.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said, “The driver of the ambulance Sheikh Abdur Rahaman and Tajudddin (another accused) have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.”

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
