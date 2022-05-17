Bengal Coal Scam: In Respite to Mamata's Nephew, SC Asks ED to 'Probe Him in Kolkata, Not in Delhi'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife in Kolkata instead of Delhi, in a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

The ED case stems from a November 2020 FIR registered by the CBI that alleged a multi-crore-rupee coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in West Bengal’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

Local coal operator Anup Majhi alias Lala is the prime suspect in the case. The ED had claimed that Banerjee was a beneficiary of the funds obtained from this illegal trade.

In September last year, Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was grilled for the first time and his statement was recorded under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(details awaited)

