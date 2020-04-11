Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Not in Favour of Lifting Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tells PM Modi

Chouhan shared his views on continuation of the restrictions during the PM's meeting with chief ministers which was conducted through a video conference.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
Not in Favour of Lifting Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tells PM Modi
File photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was not in favour of the withdrawal of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which ends on April 14, in his state.

Chouhan shared his views on continuation of the restrictions during the PM's meeting with chief ministers which was conducted through a video conference.

"Today we are not in favour of removal of lockdown. It should not be removed now. Life of the people is more important and to save it the lockdown is necessary," Chouhan's spokesperson quoted the CM as telling Modi.

Madhya Pradesh reported 470 Covid-19 cases till Friday night and 40 deaths.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

