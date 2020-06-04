'Not in Indian Culture': Amid Outrage, Javadekar Orders Investigation into Kerala Elephant's Death

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said stern action will be taken against those who killed a pregnant wild elephant by feeding her a cracker-filled pineapple.

"Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Mallapuram, #Kerala. We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill. @moefcc @PIB_India @PIBHindi," Javadekar tweeted.

Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Mallapuram, #Kerala. We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill.@moefcc @PIB_India @PIBHindi — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 4, 2020

The incident was reported from the fringe areas of the Silent Valley in Attappadi. The elephant was already seriously injured when the fruit that was offered to her burst in its mouth. The incident sparked outrage across the country.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar said on Wednesday that the elephant died at Velliyar River in Malappuram district on May 27. As per sources, a post-mortem report revealed that the elephant was pregnant and was also suffering from a broken jaw.

She was unable to eat after the pineapple exploded in her mouth, the sources said.

On Wednesday, Javadekar said he is seeking a complete report on the incident.

"The Environment Ministry has taken a serious note of the death of an elephant in Kerala. Has sought complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprit(s)," Javadekar said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)