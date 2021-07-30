‘Not in Politics To Please Everyone’: Babul Supriyo’s Cryptic Post on Facebook

BJP MP Babul Supriyohas posted a cryptic post on Facebook amid rumours of his friendship with the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal. He dropped hints on Thursday at leaving politics in the post where he said that people were asking him to give up politics and it was “making him think deeply”. Today, he dropped another post where he used particularly strong words and said that he never ventured into politics to “please” anyone.

The former Union Minister wrote, “I did not come into politics to please everyone. It’s not really possible, and neither did I aim for it. But there must be some people who I have behaved badly with. Maybe I screamed at them or reprimanded them strongly.”

At the end of the post, he wrote, “I might be a lot of things, but I’m no opportunist or back-stabber. You’re free to interpret this on your own-I’m not going to elaborate.”

The two consecutive posts yesterday and today have created a strong buzz . It’s noteworthy that Supriyo had been voicing his strong opposition to the Trinamool even a few days back. In yesterday’s post, Babul wrote, “You people are my inspiration in politics. It is your love that has helped me and provided me with inspiration. And today, it is your questions that are making me question myself-am I walking away from my true self? If not, then why are all of you asking me to come back?”

Supriyo, who had been a Union Minister in the Narendra Modi government for the last eight years, has been dropped from the new cabinet in the recent reshuffle. Ever since, his Facebook page has been replete with cryptic posts indicating his growing indifference.

Of late, the Asansol MP is trying to concentrate more on music, with the occasional outburst of disappointment and disillusionment.

