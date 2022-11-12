Not in Public 'Kalyan': Feeling 'Pawan' Atop Car, JanaSena Chief Lands in Trouble Over Stunt, FIR Filed

A full hero mode video of JanaSena Chief and popular actor Pawan Kalyan cruising through the streets of Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur lands him in big trouble. The Telugu actor faces legal action over a film stunt like video of him cruising atop his car.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Pawan Kalyan for rash driving and for creating a law & order situation. The incident dates back to 5 November where the actor was seen sitting on top of a car speeding through the streets. The cops termed the stunt ‘a complete violation of traffic rules.’

In the video that is viral on social media, Kalyan is seen sitting with his legs stretched out on top of a car that is racing through the streets of Guntur. Several people including his security guards are seen dangling on the side of the car. Many bikes are seen riding alongside the car and at least 6-8 cars are seen following the actor’s car.

As the car moves along the streets, several fans are seen waving at him. Some are even spotted taking videos of the actor. The video that went viral received several comments from his fan praising his swag.

The stunt was said to be part of a ‘larger than life’ entry into a village that the actor was visiting to meet locals whose houses were reportedly demolished for the widening of roads.

According to the police, Kalyan has been booked under section 336, 279 of IPC and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Pawan Kalyan enjoys a huge fan following and is often compared to the likes of Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh khan. He if often portrayed in roles that give him the ‘larger than life’ mass appeal.

