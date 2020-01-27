‘Not Interested’: Constitution Copy Sent to PM Modi Returned, Congress Draws This Conclusion

New Delhi: India’s shortest retail tale came full circle between the Congress and the BJP when, to the utter disappointment of the grand old party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office on Monday “refused” the delivery of a copy of the Constitution of India.

The Congress on Monday took to Twitter to share an image of the “returning to seller” notification from Amazon and take a dig at the PM. “Dear people of India, We tried, But Modi ji is just not interest in the Constitution. Ab kare toh kya kare kya? (What do we do now?),” it said in a tweet.

The Congress sent a copy of the Constitution of India to Modi on Saturday in light of the recent wave protests erupting across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh have been sites of intense protest against the citizenship legislation. They have also witnessed fierce violence between police personnel and protesters.

During most of these protests, police have been accused with inflicting violence, while the Centre has been condemned for poorly handling the law and order situation. The BJP has received considerable flak from the Opposition, international organizations and countries for enforcing the Act. Many have termed the legislation divisive.

The Congress had sent out the package via Amazon on Saturday.

“Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from diving the country, please do read it,” the party had tweeted, attaching an image of confirmed order.

The CAA allows easier citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains who entered India from three neighbouring countries before 2015 after facing religious persecution. Muslim migrants don't figure on this list.

