Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

‘Not Interested’: Constitution Copy Sent to PM Modi Returned, Congress Draws This Conclusion

The Congress sent a copy of the Constitution of India to Modi on Saturday in light of the recent wave protests erupting across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘Not Interested’: Constitution Copy Sent to PM Modi Returned, Congress Draws This Conclusion
Screen grab of the Congress order refused at the PM Office (Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s shortest retail tale came full circle between the Congress and the BJP when, to the utter disappointment of the grand old party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office on Monday “refused” the delivery of a copy of the Constitution of India.

The Congress on Monday took to Twitter to share an image of the “returning to seller” notification from Amazon and take a dig at the PM. “Dear people of India, We tried, But Modi ji is just not interest in the Constitution. Ab kare toh kya kare kya? (What do we do now?),” it said in a tweet.

The Congress sent a copy of the Constitution of India to Modi on Saturday in light of the recent wave protests erupting across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh have been sites of intense protest against the citizenship legislation. They have also witnessed fierce violence between police personnel and protesters.

During most of these protests, police have been accused with inflicting violence, while the Centre has been condemned for poorly handling the law and order situation. The BJP has received considerable flak from the Opposition, international organizations and countries for enforcing the Act. Many have termed the legislation divisive.

The Congress had sent out the package via Amazon on Saturday.

“Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from diving the country, please do read it,” the party had tweeted, attaching an image of confirmed order.

The CAA allows easier citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains who entered India from three neighbouring countries before 2015 after facing religious persecution. Muslim migrants don't figure on this list.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram