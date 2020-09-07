INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Not Joining Any Party, I'm a Doctor': Kafeel Khan Ends Speculation About Joining Congress

Dr Kafeel Khan after his release from the Mathura jail. (Image: News18)

Dr Kafeel Khan after his release from the Mathura jail. (Image: News18)

He was recently released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad High Court quashed his detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Lucknow: Putting an end to speculation about him joining the Congress after being released from jail recently, Dr Kafeel Khan said that he is a doctor and would like to remain so.

He was recently released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad High Court quashed his detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). The court had ordered his immediate release, asserting that his speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) didn’t promote hatred or violence, rather gave a call for national integrity.

Dr Khan is presently in Rajasthan after being released from jail.

Next Story
Loading