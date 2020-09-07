'Not Joining Any Party, I'm a Doctor': Kafeel Khan Ends Speculation About Joining Congress

Lucknow: Putting an end to speculation about him joining the Congress after being released from jail recently, Dr Kafeel Khan said that he is a doctor and would like to remain so.

He was recently released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad High Court quashed his detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). The court had ordered his immediate release, asserting that his speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) didn’t promote hatred or violence, rather gave a call for national integrity.

Dr Khan is presently in Rajasthan after being released from jail.