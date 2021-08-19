Not Just a 'Minor' Jab: Status Check on Vaccines for Children & Why Every Child May Not be Inoculated Soon

Children between the age of 2 to 18 may be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by September this year, said Priya Abraham, the director of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s National Institute of Virology (Pune).

Phase 2-3 clinical trials for the vaccines are currently underway on children.

There are two vaccine candidates that have been tested among children in India: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D. The Covaxin trial includes 525 volunteers while ZyCov-D’s trials – as part of the phase II/III clinical studies – include 1,000 volunteers in the 12-18 age group.

Earlier, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria had spoken about a similar timeline.

Here is all you need to know about the vaccines in the pipeline and other important details:

What is the status of vaccines for children in India?

Guleria had earlier said that Bharat Biotech, Pfizer and Zydus vaccines for children will soon be available.

“For children above two years of age, Covaxin from Bharat Biotech is under trial at Delhi AIIMS and five other hospitals and interim data is very much positive and encouraging. It will be available for children in September-October after final analysis of data," he said.

Zydus Cadila has also come up with vaccine Zycov D for children above 12 years of age. It has concluded its trial for the 12-18 years group. The Ahmedabad-based company has applied for emergency use authorisation of its plasmid DNA vaccine (the first-of-its-kind in the world) and has been asked to submit more data.

Bharat Biotech has included children in its nasal vaccine trial. It is a one shot nasal vaccine.

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla earlier said on Friday that the Covovax vaccine for kids will be launched in the first quarter of the next year—most likely in January-February.

Globally, mRNA vaccines by Pfizer-BioNetch and Moderna, and those by Sinovac and Sinopharm have been tested on young people above 12, according to an article in the Nature journal. Several countries, including the US, Israel and China, are now offering the vaccines to this age group. No vaccine has been approved for those below 12 years old.

Pfizer’s vaccine already has US Food and Drug Administration’s approval for use on children aged 12-17 years; it expects approval for children between 5 and 11 years by September. The company is also conducting trials on children between 6 months and 11 years.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, too, has started trials on children aged 12-17 years.

Will children of all age brackets be included?

Children in the age group of 12-18 will be given priority in vaccination. The vaccines may be made available for children less than 12 years in different phases of time, depending on the results of the clinical trials. India will need at least 200 million doses to cater to the pediatric population.

What will be the dose?

For children above 12 years, the dose is the same as adults for the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine. For children less than 12 years, Pfizer is doing studies with a lower dose. Regarding the Indian vaccine Covaxin, it is still uncertain about the dosage till such time that further research and studies are completed.

Are more and more children getting infected?

Doctors say the surge of the more-contagious Delta variant, rising and sometimes serious cases in children and adolescents, and the start of the school year are prompting more parents to consider getting their children vaccinated.

The number of Covid-19 cases in children has steadily increased since the beginning of July.

Is there a priority group?

According to a report by Economic Times, children over the age of 12 with underlying medical conditions are likely to be vaccinated first.

