Not Just Fever & Shortness of Breath. Here Are List of Covid Symptoms You Must Check if You Suspect an Infection

Covid-19 is here to stay. The latest testimony to that is the newly developed symptoms, which seem to affect children as well. Not only is the virus mutating, but the associated corollaries are too. Amid coronavirus pandemic, acute viral infections have become a source of major health concern. While earlier, symptoms like fever, sore throat and a runny nose would have either meant a regular cold, flu or a seasonal allergy, recent findings suggest that these are the classic symptoms of coronavirus in people who have received their COVID vaccines. Breakthrough infections have surged in recent times. Lax in precautions and emergence of new variants like the Delta are some of the contributing factors.

Here is a look at all the symptoms of Covid-19, new and old, to help you keep a track of your health:

Universal symptoms:

- Fever

- Dry cough

- Tiredness

Common symptoms:

- Aches and pains

- Sore throat

- Diarrhea

- Conjunctivitis

- Headache

- Loss of taste or smell

Serious symptoms:

- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

- Chest pain or pressure

- Loss of speech or movement

Symptoms found recently:

- Reduced hearing

- Nausea

- Vomiting

- A rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes

