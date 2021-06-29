Not Just Hesitancy, India Battling Fake Apps Promising Jabs, Ranks Top on McAfee List: Report

As if getting people vaccinated in the country was not already an arduous task, India has been majorly hit by fake apps and malware attacks claiming to provide jabs.

A report released by McAfee has revealed that India and Chile were the top two countries targeted by fake apps, with the total malware detected by McAfee reaching 43 million at the end of December 2020.

“… our ongoing effort is to ensure that we protect what is of paramount importance to consumers — their personal data,” Venkat Krishnapur, vice-president of engineering and managing director at McAfee Enterprise, India told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a man was arrested by the Kolkata police for running a fake COVID-19 vaccination camp in Kolkata’s Kasba area. The accused has been identified as Debanjan Dev. He was arrested after Trinamool Congress leader Mimi Chakraborty filed a complaint against him.

Chakraborty and over 100 others had taken the jab at the fake vaccination centre run by Dev who posed as an IAS officer. After busting the fake COVID-19 vaccination camp, the police brought the accused to the site and seized vials that have been found to be ‘dust and some liquid’.

The Kolkata Police on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fake vaccination drive. “We have formed an SIT with officers of the detective department to probe into the matter. “The accused seems to have cheated many people stating that he is in-charge of several development projects," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI.

The police on Thursday seized all the materials from the vaccination camp and have sent the samples for forensic examination. According to police, different types of vials were seized, along with gloves and sanitisers.

The Lok Sabha MP said that she does not have any complications post vaccination at a fake vaccination camp. However, she said that fake vaccines given may adversely impact others.

