Not Just Limbs and Brain, Covid-19 Now Causing Clots in Intestine Leading to Near-Fatal Gangerine

As if tri-coloured fungi, diminished lung capacity and clots in the arteries of limbs, heart and brain were not enough, Covid-19 patients are now having intestinal clots and gangrene.

According to a report by Times of India, across city hospitals in Mumbai, nearly a dozen cases have been treated by physicians and surgeons, who caution that complaints of unexplained stomach pain should be investigated.

Studies have shown that around 16-30 per cent of Covid-19 patients also have gastrointestinal symptoms and have minimal to no signs. Patients with intestinal clots can come with acute mesenteric ischemia, a rare abdominal emergency associated with high rates of morbidity and mortality.

Meanwhile, the ICMR has invited independent researchers from across India to contribute to the scientific knowledge related to COVID-19 by submitting their innovative research ideas in identified priority areas, stating that there is scanty knowledge available related to the functional aspects of the virus, its transmission dynamics, immunological response to natural infection and vaccines.

“In addition, it is important to understand the drivers of vaccine hesitancy and reduced uptake, clinical spectrum of the disease and its progression. Also there is a need to formulate the clinical management protocols in line with the emerging global evidence," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

These projects were formulated to address the most pressing research questions in the following domains — clinical research, diagnostics and biomarkers, epidemiology and surveillance and operations research, it added. “ICMR now invites independent researchers all across the country to contribute to the scientific knowledge related to COVID-19 by submitting their innovative research ideas as brief concept proposals in the following identified priority areas, the apex research body said.

All concept proposals have to be submitted online at https://epms.icmr.org.in as a brief 3-4 page concept note on/before June 30, the ICMR said. All concept proposals will be screened at ICMR.

