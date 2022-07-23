Not Just Monkeypox & Covid, Threat of Encephalitis, Tomato Fever Also Looming Over Kids | A Monsoon Guide

As the world was recuperating from Covid-19 pandemic, another infectious disease has marked its footprint across globe, raising alarm over its spread among children. Over 15,000 cases of monkeypox, an endemic in parts of Africa, have been reported in countries that historically don’t see the disease. India has also witnessed three cases so far.

Recently, two children in the US have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the US, health officials said Friday. With the recent detection of Monkeypox among children, there is a concern over the number of diseases that are putting children at risk of getting affected.

Apart from Covid-19 and Monkeypox, the younger age groups in the country have also been at risk of diseases including encephalitis, dengue and swine flu.

News18 takes a look at some of the diseases putting children at risk:

Monkeypox

In a first, two children in the US have been diagnosed with monkeypox, health officials said on Friday. While, one is a toddler in California and the other an infant who is not a US resident but was tested while in Washington, DC. Officials have said the virus can spread through close personal contact, and via towels and bedding.

In Africa, monkeypox infections in children have been more common, and doctors have noted higher proportions of severe cases and deaths in young children.

Dengue

A rising number of children is also facing dengue-induced haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) syndrome in Pune. According to doctors, three to four patients (children and adults) with dengue-induced HLH were being treated at big hospitals in Pune earlier this month.

Similarly, dengue cases among children were also reported in Karnataka and Telangana.

Japanese Encephalitis

Assam has seen a rising toll of Japanese Encephalitis this, taking the toll to 38 this month, an official release said Friday. The disease primarily affects children and most adults in endemic countries have natural immunity after childhood infection, but individuals of any age may be affected.

According to the WHO, most infections are mild with fever and headache or without apparent symptoms. However, approximately 1 in 250 infections results in severe clinical illness and the incubation period is between 4-14 days.

In children, gastrointestinal pain and vomiting may be the dominant initial symptoms. Severe disease is characterized by rapid onset of high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, seizures, spastic paralysis and ultimately death. The case-fatality rate can be as high as 30% among those with disease symptoms.

Swine Flu

Earlier in June, Maharashtra has witnessed a rising trend of H1N1 (swine flu) cases. There were over 142 swine flu infections as of June 22, with three deaths in Kolhapur and two deaths each from Pune and Thane. Children younger than 5 years of age are at the higher risk of contracting the disease, especially those younger than 2 years.

According to a report in The Indian Express, doctors have noted swine flu in the paediatric population too. “There is a mixed bag, with children being detected with flu, dengue, and hand, foot and mouth disease—which is a mild contagious infection characterised by sores in the mouth and rashes on hands and feet. This season we are seeing a share of H1N1 cases,” Dr Lalwani, medical director at the Bharati Hospital, said.

Tomato Fever

Recently, Kerala has been witnessing the spread of Tomato Fever, a flu that mostly affects children below the age of 5.

As of last week, a small of part of Kollam district has the virus but a spread is possible, officials warned. While some reports claim 80 cases of the infection has been recorded in the state till now, others go as far as 100. Earlier, in May, the Health Minister had warned the people of the State to not panic as Tomato fever is endemic in Kerala.

How to protect?

As children remain at the risk of water-borne diseases, experts said that the kids should be kept hydrated. Moreover, it is advisable to avoid oily and spicy food during the monsoons and eat meals high in vitamin C and other nutrients.

