'Zero' Vaccine Wastage, 1 Lakh Unused Remedesivir Vials Returned to Centre: Kerala Leads by Example

Keeping up with its reputation of efficient Covid-19 management, the Kerala government has returned 1 lakh unused vials of Remdesivir to the Centre, said government sources. “The Kerala government returned the vials to the Centre for redistribution among states that needed the essential drug," said the sources. This came at a time when the rest of the country was fighting an acute shortage of the drug.

Meanwhile, the Central government last week allocated Remdesivir up to May 16 to ensure the adequate availability of the medicine.

The decision was taken by the Union minister of chemicals and fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda and the allocation plan was made jointly by the department of pharmaceuticals and the ministry of health and family welfare.

“Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, allocation of Remdesivir has been made up to May 16. This will ensure a smooth supply of Remdesivir across the country so that no patient faces difficulty in this pandemic time,” Gowda said in a tweet, sharing the official notification with a list which stated 5,300,000 vials of Remdesivir have been allocated to the states between April 21 and May 16.

With this, the government also asked state governments and governments in Union territories to place orders for the purchase of the drug with marketing companies.

“State governments/UTs have been advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies immediately, if they have not already done so, for the quantity that they want to purchase out of allocation for the State/UT as per supply chain in close coordination with liaison officers of the companies. The coordination with private distribution channels in the state could also be made,” the statement added.

The Kerala government has also capped Covid-19 treatment rates for private hospitals. The new rates will include the charges for almost all treatment components, from registration and doctors’ charges to oxygen cylinders and post-discharge diagnostic tests.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here