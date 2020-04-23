Not Kowtowing to Crisis: Sex Workers Distribute Ration, Medicines and Hope Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

"We, sex workers, have abided by every rule of this lockdown more strictly than several Indians. Even now, when clients come calling, we say, 'our gullies are closed. Our services are shut. Go back.'" said Kiran Deshmukh, a Maharashtra-based sex worker living with HIV.

"In the area where I live we have cordoned off the entire neighbourhood with a bamboo barrier to stop entry of clients. If we are following every government rule and advisories, isn't it the government's responsibility to take care of us?" she asked.

In India, as in Japan and many other Asian countries, the services that individuals like Deshmukh offer are deemed illegal. Japan prohibits sexual intercourse in exchange of payment, but allows other kinds of sex work, while on the other hand, in India, any kind of sex work is criminalised under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. However, since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Japan government has somewhat made an effort to take care of its sex workers by making financial aid available to them (albeit after considerable criticism).

Unfortunately though, no such benefit has been given directly to the sex workers in India so far. Several sex workers, especially migrant sex workers, do not even have ration cards, which cut them off completely from the PDS (public distribution system) and aids such as PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, which offers 5 kg free rice over and above the monthly ration, as well as benefits offered by states like Tamil Nadu, and Delhi. So, during this pandemic too, many sex workers do not have food security, pointed out Deshmukh.

"Humme bhi dekho, Hum bhi issi samaj mein rekhte hai, aur hum bhi insaan hai. Hamari aur thoda toh dhyan do (Look at us too. We are a part of this society, and we are humans too. Give us some attention,)" she urged the government.

The most obvious problem sex workers are facing currently is scarcity of food. But, that isn't their only problem, said Ayesha Rai, a Delhi-based sex worker. "Different sex worker need different kind of assistance depending on their health, financial and living situations," Rai added.

"Among those who need ration, there is a section that requires prepared food, and another which needs dry supplies. There are sex workers living with HIV, hypertension, diabetes and several other ailments and they have medicinal requirements on a regular basis. Women need other things too be it sanitizers, napkins or baby food" she said. Mental health support is also necessary, and many sex workers have substance dependency and need care and support in overcoming it during this lockdown,” she explained.

In absence of such 'assistance' coming from the government sector, sex workers have decided to help themselves, during this crisis. "I'm a sex worker and obviously there is a persistent worry that if I contract the virus what will happen to me and my family members. But, there is a difference between being anxious and being paralyzed by fear. We are giving our energies to finding solutions to our problems, rather than being consumed by fear" said Rai.

Rai along with Deshmukh are members of the National Network of Sex Workers (NNSW), a nationwide collective of sex workers that include over a lakh of individuals -- male, female as well trans-sex workers. Deshmukh is the president, while Rai is the coordinator of NNSW which along with NGOs like SANGRAM, Srijan Foundation, Muskaan, Sangama and collectives like VAMP (Veshya Anyay Mukti Parishad) and Mitra (children of sex workers' group) have been fund raising and sending ration kits, medicinal supplies and other forms of assistance to thousands of sex workers across India. More than anything, in a time of such grave crisis this network of sex workers are also bringing hope to those in their community who are staring at an uncertain future at this point.

Understanding Vishanu. Taking quick actions.

By the fag end of February, as the rest of India somnambulistically moved on with their daily routines caring very little about the spreading Covid-19, that would change their lives within a month's time, NGOs such as SANGRAM were quick to initiate advocacy on coronavirus among sex workers.

"Almost all the sex workers have access to smartphone or know someone who does. They are very WhatsApp savvy, and love Tiktok and Bollywood songs. So, our first initiative was to send out short video messages that were very specifically targeted at them," said Meena Seshu, founder of SANGRAM.

The initial instructions were plain safety precautions --- keep a bucket with soap and water outside brothels and make everyone who comes in wash their hands and legs. Use masks, and sanitizers etcetera. However, the sex workers community who had fought a long hard battle against HIV AIDS, were instantly wary of coronavirus, and quick to follow instructions.

"They understood what this vishanu (virus) does and how it enters the body as we re-rode on our HIV awareness campaign experience. For HIV, we had repeatedly told sex workers that they should be very careful of any exchange of bodily fluids and in the case of Covid-19, we explained how this virus spreads through contact." she added.

Seshu said that the workers were definitely engaging in discussions as questions and queries began pouring in about the virus. However, beyond advocacy, the hard part was to prepare thousands of women to stop their services completely. While the migrant labourers were left stranded by the sudden lockdown, Seshu and her team on the ground had begun telling sex workers in their region to return to their villages way before the lockdown.

"By March 15, the brothels started getting empty as women took our advice and returned home. After the one-day Janata curfew happened, we immediately told everyone that it is just a rehearsal and there will be a lockdown for a long period of time. So, we asked many to leave the very next day. They took our advice which was very good because they are with their families now and not stuck in brothels,” she explained.

Survey to manage crisis during lockdown

On March 23, a day before the nationwide lockdown, as privileged Indians rushed to food stores to hoard supplies, a group of sex workers associated with Veshya Anyay Mukti Parishad (VAMP) under the guidance of SANGRAM, began proactively reaching out to their communities in brothels, gullies and red light areas to conduct a survey and identify the urgent needs of sex workers during lockdown.

Their survey began in Maharashtra -- Sangli, Miraj, Satara, Karad, Kolhapur and Ichalkaranji. Saheli Sangh, a Pune-based NGO, also conducted an independent assessment in Budhwar peth. Once the survey format was in place, similar surveys were conducted by National Network of Sex Workers (NNSW) in Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In Maharashtra too, NNSW members took the survey to Nagpur, Parbhani, Aurangabad and Jalgaon. In total, 8,822 individuals were surveyed in Maharashtra, 2,150 in Karnataka, 425 in Andhra Pradesh, 177 in Tamil Nadu and 66 in Jharkhand.

"This survey helped identify three broad groups among sex workers: the primary group of sex workers who had no resources or food items and will need immediate help during lockdown, the secondary group who could sustain themselves for a month or so but will need support after that, and the third group which was being paid by NGOs for various projects and were solvent enough to not require any help in foreseeable future," said Aarthi Pai, legal advisor for NNSW and Advocacy Director in SANGRAM.

"After the survey, we began distributing ration kits to those in immediate need. We have a sex workers' adult children's group called Mitra, which packed food packets using safety measures. Those packets were distributed in Maharashtra after district collectors and transport authorities gave us the travel passes. Similar efforts were also undertaken by NNSW and NGOs in other states," added Pai.

In Karnataka for instance, Sangama, a human rights organisation, took the initiative to distribute ration. "We distributed ration kits to sex workers across Karnataka, barring Bangalore city. Each sex worker got a ration kit worth of Rs 1,865. We have an established network of field staffs in each district. They took bank details of provision stores at district levels, and deposited funds in their account for groceries which they bought for the needy," said Nisha Gulur, a member of Sangama.

In Ranchi, several tribal women who regularly travelled from nearby areas to the town to offer their services found themselves stuck in the city with no money, place to live or food as the lockdown began.

“In the initial days of the lockdown, we began receiving few calls for sex workers," recalled Pushpa Sharma, a member of a Jharkhand-based NGO, Srijan Foundation and supporter of Jwala Shakti Samuh, a community of women sex workers. "They said that they were stuck in the city without any resources. When we reached out on the ground, we realised that there were several women like them, who were stuck in the city during lockdown," she added. NNSW along with Srijan Foundation reached out to these women too, and offered them support.

NNSW also helped sex workers of different states with their medical needs. "Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is absolutely necessary for those like me who live with HIV," said Kiran Deshmukh. ART is provided by government to HIV+ individuals who are registered at government-run hospitals.

"But, we had decided early on that we will not crowd hospitals amid this health crisis. Therefore, instead of individually going to hospitals, we have been sending one of our representatives with the 'ART notebooks' of 10 to 15 people so that the representative can bring medication back for all those individuals," she added.

Deshmukh pointed out that while medicines for the first and second line of treatment were available, for the third line of treatment, it had to be brought from Mumbai, which wasn't possible amid lockdown. Therefore, several efforts had to be made to make them available at primary healthcare centres during lockdown.

Lack of nutritious food for people living with HIV is also a major problem in this lockdown, said Janani Venkatesh, member of South India Aids Action Program (SIAAP). "It isn't just medication that helps someone with HIV live longer, it is also lifestyle and nutritious food. But, right now, many such people cannot even avail food, let alone nutritious food" she said.

"Sexual reproductive health of sex workers are also a matter of concern. It isn't just HIV but also STIs, pregnancies or abortions, especially because husbands are at home," said Venkatesh.

Medicines for diabetes and blood pressure are really expensive and it is hard for many to afford them, said Raaju Naik, president of MITRA, a collective of children of sex workers. "Recently, one of the sex workers in our area did not have money to buy her medicine. So, other sex workers chipped in Rs 100 each," he added.

No Covid-19 deaths. But, two lives lost during lockdown

"So far, our community has had no Covid-19 related deaths, at least not that I know of, and it is a matter of pride for us," said Naik.

However, Seshu pointed out that two sex workers have already committed suicides during this lockdown. "A 34-year-old woman killed herself in Sangli in March. She had light fever but no other symptoms of Covid-19. However, she was really worried about contracting the virus. When a SANGRAM relief worker visited her brothel, she registered her name for ration supplies. She also agreed to go to the hospital with the volunteer later and get a check-up done. But, the loneliness and her clients not coming got to her and she took her life even before she could go to the hospital. She has a six-year-old daughter back in her village. She just couldn't take the tension and stress of the current situation," recalled Seshu.

"The second death was a transgender worker from Kohlapur district who was dependent on drugs, but couldn’t find any during lockdown. There is no opioid substitution therapy (OST) in our areas, so he could not even avail any treatment," lamented Seshu.

Mental health issues have flared up among sex workers since lockdown, and although the distress calls to domestic violence helplines have fallen, it isn’t because abuse has gone down in sex workers’ homes.

"In Ranchi, a sex worker's son has refused to give her food during this crisis," said Pushpa Sharma of Srijan Foundation. “He taunts her, and asks her to get food from her ‘clients’. Women sex workers whose families don’t know what work they do are either being pressurised to get aid from their ‘workplace’ or worse still, being ousted. We will only get the ground report post lockdown but it seems a lot of abuse is happening during this period,” she said.

"We have trained sex workers as counsellors and they have been offering counselling services for many years in their communities,” said Janani Venkatesh from SIAAP.

“In the case of this pandemic too, we understood early on that mental health will be a big problem. We have been in constant touch with sex workers and we are giving them refresher trainings so that carry on offering counselling to the community. For counsellors themselves, we get on conference calls every day, so that they too don't feel like they are alone,” she added.

A future filled with debts and added stigma?

"With no running income, so many sex workers will be burdened with debts during this time,” observed Deshmukh. “We are not a part of the banking sector, neither are our families, so, we are staring at a future where our only option will be to turn to money lenders for loans," she added.

Sex service is a contact profession, and now with the fear of the virus spreading through contact, chances of this profession getting further stigmatized will definitely amplify.

“There is a fair chance that coronavirus will further stigmatize the already marginalised community of sex workers, said Rajesh Srinivas, Executive Director, of Human Rights Organisation, Sangama. "If you look at any pandemic, that is what it does, it stigmatizes the most vulnerable," he added.

What can the government do?

Since the virus began spreading in India, several independent sex workers who were in desperate need of help have taken refuge under NNSW’s umbrella. However, with limited access, and resources, even collectives such as NNSW along with its army of ally NGOs cannot reach out to the vast population of sex workers in India. Although, there is no recent data available on the exact number of sex workers India has, a government estimate published in 2014 puts the number at 2.8 million. Unofficial sources, however, claim that the figures are much higher.

“There are thousands out there whom we cannot reach during this crisis. They should be able to access support without being ousted. So, respective state governments should kick in,” pointed out Seshu.

“If the government wants to help us, then it should distribute food in all the areas where we work, without asking for ration cards or any other documents. Food for all, that is all we want,” suggested Deshmukh.

Until now, local government bodies have offered help within their capacities. They have allowed NGOs to do their relief works, and travel. In parts, local Municipal Commissioners have also roped in municipal councillors and asked them to help out sex workers in their area with relief supplies. These isolated supports are great signs, however, what is really required from the government now is to include these ‘invisible workers’ in policies related to Covid-19, and to reach out to them with support and aid.

