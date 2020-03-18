Not Lengthy: CBSE Students on Class 10 Social Science 2020 Exam Paper

The 80 marks social science exam of class 10 is one of the most exhaustive papers as it comprises of three subjects including History, Civics and Geography. But this year the students’ assessment says that the paper was not lengthy and they were able to finish the same well in time.

Kunal Yadav, a student of a school in Lucknow who appeared for the exam said, “The social science paper was not lengthy at all. I finished before time and was able to revise the answers. The MCQs were a bit difficult.”

Another student from a school in Delhi too echoed the same sentiments. Abhinav Sharma a class 10 student from Delhi stated, "The paper was average. All 5-mark questions were easy. I am expecting to score 90 above (in the subject)”

The subject which is of total 100 marks, has a practical exam of 20 marks too, which is held in the school itself. This practical takes place before the board exams begin.

In the theory paper, there are a total of 35 questions, which are divided into 20 questions of one mark, 8 questions of 3 marks, 6 questions of 5 marks and a map question of 6 marks.

