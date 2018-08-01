English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Not Logical to Think They Are Bangladeshis and Need to be Pushed Back: Bangladesh Home Minister on Assam NRC Draft
BJP president Amit Shah has said that the NDA government was determined to throw out illegal Bangladeshis from the country and that NRC will be implemented "to the last full stop".
People wait to check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released, at an NRC Seva Kendra in Nagaon on July 30, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Amid the political hue and cry over the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan expressed hope that the homeless will not be pushed into Bangladesh.
Speaking to News18 over telephone from Dhaka, Asaduzzaman Khan said it would be wrong to assume that they are all illegal Bangladeshis.
“It is not logical to believe that they are Bangladeshi and need to be pushed back to our country. I don’t think that there is any logic behind this without any firm ground or solid evidence about their identities.
“After 1971 partition, few people left Bangladesh and those who left are now settled all across the world. It will be unfair to believe that they are Bangladeshis and need to be pushed back. But, yes if India gives us logic and concrete evidence that some of them are actually Bangladeshis, then the issue can be resolved through dialogue. If required, we can accept them in our country. I think in such situation, only dialogue is the way to maintain good relations,” said Khan.
The Minister maintained that the issue will not come in the way of “excellent” India-Bangladesh relationship.
“No way. We share a very good relationship with India and due to this excellent relationship, we believe that India will not push them to Bangladesh in haste,” said Khan.
On Tuesday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the Modi government of trying to make millions of people "stateless" in Assam for political gains and warned that stripping of their citizenship could lead to "bloodbath" and a "civil war" in the country.
At a press conference, Shah asserted that the NDA government was determined to throw out illegal Bangladeshis from the country and that NRC will be implemented "to the last full stop". He also asked all political parties to clarify their stand on NRC.
On Tuesday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the Modi government of trying to make millions of people "stateless" in Assam for political gains and warned that stripping of their citizenship could lead to "bloodbath" and a "civil war" in the country.
At a press conference, Shah asserted that the NDA government was determined to throw out illegal Bangladeshis from the country and that NRC will be implemented "to the last full stop". He also asked all political parties to clarify their stand on NRC.
