Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Not Mandatory for Devotees to Wear Masks at Trimbakeshwar Temple, Says Trust

Prashant Gaydhani, one of the trustees of Trimbakeshwar Devsthan Trust, said devotees had been asked to maintain cleanliness and it was compulsory for staff to wear masks.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2020, 7:57 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Not Mandatory for Devotees to Wear Masks at Trimbakeshwar Temple, Says Trust
Women activists perform prayers Triambakeshwar temple, in Nasik. (PTI)

Nashik: Reports that the Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust has made it mandatory for devotees visiting the Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva near here, to wear masks are not true, an official said on Thursday.

The temple administration has not made it mandatory to wear masks for devotees to enter the temple and take darshan of Lord Trimbakeshwar, Prashant Gaydhani, one of the trustees of Trimbakeshwar Devsthan Trust, said.

"However, it has made an appeal to devotees to take precaution to avoid spread of the coronavirus. We appeal to people to cover their faces with masks or handkerchief if possible. We also tell them not to spit, wash their feet and maintain cleanliness,” Gaydhani said.

“Many devotees from across the country and even from abroad visit the temple every day in large numbers. We cannot make it compulsory for the devotees. Even providing masks to such a large number of devotees is impossible for the temple trust. On the contrary, devotees themselves wear masks voluntarily,” he added.

However, the temple trust has made it compulsory for its staff to wear masks as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the disease, he said.

Meanwhile, a person who arrived here from Dubai four days ago was admitted in the isolation ward created at the Nashik district civil hospital on Thursday, health department sources said.

As he complained of cough and cold he was admitted to the hospital immediately. His throat swab samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune for examination, they said.

Earlier, three persons who had come from Italy, Iran and the US, were admitted to the hospital but as their test reports were negative, they have been discharged, the sources said. However, they will be under observation for 14 days and their medical check-up will be done regularly, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram