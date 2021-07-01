Not Migrant Labourers But 'Intermingling' VIPs Behind Spread of Covid-19 in Patna, Says Study

Easy targets, migrant labourers, are not responsible for the spread of Covid-19 in Bihar’s Patna, a recent study has concluded.

“Lack of awareness about social distancing and wearing masks by people resulted in the quick spread of the virus. The infection is likely to increase in the second wave in the festival months of October, November and December 2021”, said the study titled: ‘Learning From Covid-19 cases — A Sociological Study of Patna District, Bihar’ by retired civil servant K.C. Saha, quoted by The Hindu.

The study, published by Patna-based Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI), states, “Intermingling of people in the busy markets, marriages and other social functions contributed largely to the spread of the virus. Infections amongst women increased during marriages as there is a custom in Bihar of group singing by ladies, for the whole night for a few days before the wedding date.”

The Lockdown which was imposed in Bihar over a month ago to curb the spread of covid-19 was partially lifted on June 9. The lockdown was imposed on May 5 when the state was reporting about 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis.

The announcement came at a time when the state was been recording less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for the past few days.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the announcement of the unlocking process after a review meeting of the crisis management group to assess the pandemic situation in the state. The night curfew will still remain in place from 7 pm to 5 am.

The government authorities held continuous review meetings to implement the lockdown effectively coupled with speedy testing and vaccination drives. The state government focused on five key areas for controlling the COVID-19 pandemic to an extent within 35-days of lockdown.

