Not More than 50% Attendance, Staggered Shifts: Bengal Govt's Latest Guidelines to Fight Covid

As West Bengal reported on Saturday the highest single-day spike of 7,713 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 6,51,508, the government issued a list of guidelines, including effective enforcement of COVID-appropriate protocol at public places and complete sanitisation of entire workplaces at least once a week. It further said attendance at all establishments under the state government should not exceed 50 per cent on any given day, while private companies should re-introduce work-from-home/rotational days/hours/shifts as far as possible. Violation of the guidelines would lead to strict punishment.

Here’s a detailed list of the guidelines issued by the Mamata Banerjee government:

– Effective enforcement of wearing masks, social distancing and other Covid-19 appropriate protocol in all public places, transport, etc. will be ensured by regulating authorities.

– Complete sanitisation of entire work place at least once a week will be taken up by all public and private offices, business places, industrial and commercial complexes.

– All the bazars will be re-subjected to sanitisation in association with chamber of commerce/trade associations as was done in 2020.

– Wearing masks, sanitisation and physical distancing in crowded places like markets, weekly bazaars, public and private transport shall be strictly maintained.

– Staggering of work/business works in shops, markets, industrial and commercial establishments shall be ensured.

– The attendance in any office/ establishment under the State Government shall not exceed 50% on any given day as stipulated under Finance Department’s memo No. 2272-F(P) dt.21.7.2020.The employees will attend office on a rotational basis as may be decided by the appropriate authority.

– Private establishment are advised to re-introduce work-from-home (WFH)/rotational days/hours/shifts strictly, as far as possible.

– All persons in charge of work places will ensure wearing of masks and adequate physical distancing among workers and other staff attending the offices and other work places including shops and establishments, factories etc.

Dated, Howrah, the 17’11 April, 2021

– Provisions for thermal scanning, hand wash or sanitizer will be made at all entry and exit points of Shopping Malls, Multiplexes, Theatres, restaurants, eateries, etc. in strict adherence to the SOPs circulated earlier.

– Stadia and swimming pools should strictly adhere to the guidelines and SOPs circulated earlier.

– Any violation of the measures noted hereinabove will be dealt Lwith strictly and as per provisions under the existing law.

The death toll in the state has risen to 10,540 after 34 fresh fatalities were reported. The city of Kolkata registered a record one-day jump of 1,998 new cases and 10 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 3,426 patients recovered from disease in the state. Since Friday, 45,330 samples have been tested for coronavirus, the bulletin said.

