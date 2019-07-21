Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Not More Than 5,000 People in Super-Rich Category': Nirmala Sitharaman Justifies New Taxation Policy

Stressing that the super-rich should shoulder part of the government's responsibility in supporting the poor, the Finance Minister said it is not highway robbery or done with the intention to affect their business.

IANS

Updated:July 21, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Not More Than 5,000 People in Super-Rich Category': Nirmala Sitharaman Justifies New Taxation Policy
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Loading...

Chennai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the tax on the super-rich is a small expectation from them to contribute a little more for the poor.

She was here to inaugurate the International Business Conference of Nagarathars organised by the Nagarathar Chamber of Commerce.

Sitharaman said not more than 5,000 people are there in the super-rich category in the country and the Union Budget 2019-20 has several measures to help start-ups.

Stressing that the super-rich should shoulder part of the government's responsibility in supporting the poor, she said it is not highway robbery or done with the intention to affect their business.

Appreciating Indian corporates for creating wealth and jobs, Sitharaman said over the past 60 years we have spoken about our rights but kept our duties to the minimum. She said the poor are doing their duty without any returns and hence the government is providing them free education, health and other benefits.

Sitharaman said the focus of the budget is to provide the youth with the necessary support from the government, banks and others for doing business. According to her, the central government is focused on ease of living and also on ease of doing business.

On her carrying her budget papers in a swadeshi `bahi khata' and giving up the traditional briefcase, Sitharaman said the central government is not a suitcase carrying government. She said a suitcase denotes taking and giving of suitcases, alluding that suitcases contain bribe money.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram