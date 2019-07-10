Take the pledge to vote

'Not My Fault I'm Gay': Tamil Nadu Youth Ends Life Over 'Discrimination'

Avinshu Patel, in two posts in Hindi and English on Facebook, held no one responsible for the decision to end his life.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
'Not My Fault I'm Gay': Tamil Nadu Youth Ends Life Over 'Discrimination'
Representative image.
Chennai: A 19-year-old youth from Mumbai has reportedly committed suicide by jumping into the sea here as he was upset over alleged discrimination he faced for being gay, police said on Tuesday.

Avinshu Patel, in two posts in Hindi and English on Facebook, however, held no one responsible for the decision to end his life.

"I am a boy, everybody knows that. But, the way I walk, think, emote and talk is like a girl. This is something people of Bharat do not like," he said in his Hindi post on July 2.

In the English post, he said, "I'm proud of other countries for the respect they give to gay people and transgenders. I am proud of my supportive Indian people too."

Patel, who was employed at a spa here, remarked, "...it is not my fault that I am gay.. This is god's mistake...I hate my life."

On July 3, locals alerted the police after his body was found washed ashore at a beach in Injambakkam here, police said.

