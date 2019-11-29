'Not Only Effigy, Will Burn Her Too': Congress MLA Kicks Up Row After Pragya Thakur Glorifies Godse

Bhopal: At a time when BJP MP Pragya Thakur has come under fire for her controversial remarks glorifying Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in Parliament, a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh kicked up a row.

Congress’ Govardhan Dangi courted controversy during a protest in Rajgarh by saying he would "burn not only Pragya Thakur’s effigy, but her too" if she sets foot in Madhya Pradesh.

Dangi later said he regretted his remarks but was ‘pained’ by what Thakur had said against Mahatma Gandhi.

The BJP said Dangi’s statement was an attempt at inciting violence. However, the Congress replied saying the party believes in Gandhian ideology of non-violence and criticized Dangi for the remarks.

Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said Dangi is a senior leader and he had said so out of anguish over insult to Mahatma Gandhi. He expressed regret on behalf of his party.

Thakur drew flak after she glorified Godse in Parliament on Wednesday, while the BJP distanced itself from the controversy and condemned her statement. She was also barred from attending BJP’s parliamentary meetings during the winter session.

“Her statement yesterday in Parliament is condemnable. The BJP never supports such statement or ideology… We have decided that Thakur will not attend meetings of BJP parliamentary party during the session,” BJP working president JP Nadda said on Thursday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.