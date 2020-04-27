Not Possible to Bring Back Students from Kota Till Centre Revises Guidelines: Nitish tells PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi the state is scrupulously adhering to the central guidelines on lockdown, and it will not be possible to bring back students from places like Kota until the directions are suitably amended.

Participating in a video conference along with chief ministers of other states, Kumar spoke about many states having arranged for return of students from the Rajasthan town, and also made an oblique reference to the pressure from opposition parties that his government has been facing on the issue.

"Our students are not just in Kota but also many other parts of the country... it would not be possible to bring them back until the Centre amends its guidelines, which we are adhering to suitably," he said.

