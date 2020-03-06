Take the pledge to vote

Not Proven Guilty Yet, Will File Defamation Case, Says Ex-IPS Officer Darapuri on Lucknow Hoardings

The Lucknow administration on Thursday put up hoardings with photos and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters at prominent crossings across the city in an attempt to name and shame them.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:March 6, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
Not Proven Guilty Yet, Will File Defamation Case, Says Ex-IPS Officer Darapuri on Lucknow Hoardings
Retired IPS officer SR Darapuri and Congress worker Sadaf Jafar

Lucknow: Retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, whose picture was among those of 53 anti-CAA protesters included in the hoardings put up by the Lucknow district administration, on Friday termed the exercise undemocratic and said he would file a defamation case.

“I have not received any kind of notice yet and I am going to file a defamation case in this regard. We are going to challenge the entire matter in the High Court and will also file a writ petition. Whatever is being done is undemocratic, our crime is not yet proven in court and not even the charge sheet has been filed in this case. We will go for appeal against this diktat and will fight till the end.”

Another person whose picture was on the hoardings, Robin Verma, said: “Our personal details like address are given on the hoarding and if any untoward incident happens or any anti-social element attacks our house, then Lucknow District Administration will be completely responsible for it.”

The administration on Thursday evening put up hoardings with photos and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters at prominent crossings across the city. The hoardings include pictures of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, all of whom were named as accused in the violence that swept the state capital on December 19 last year.

Addressing the media, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said: “The hoardings of people who have been identified by the district administration for indulging in violent activities during the protest have been put up across the city. Around 100 such hoardings will be put up at several places and these will feature the pictures, names and addresses of people. Also, people indulging in violence have been served recovery notices and if they don’t pay for the damages, then their properties will be confiscated.”

The Lucknow administration has assessed the damage to be worth Rs 1.55 crore. As per information, 10 people from Thakurganj area and six from Qaiserbagh area have been served recovery notices of over Rs 69 lakh till now. Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas and son of Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, Sibtain Noori, are also among the 16 who have been served notices.

The process of serving notices came soon after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned those who were involved in violence during demonstrations of “revenge” for the losses including damage of police motorcycles, barrier and sticks.

