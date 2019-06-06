‘Not Quite My Headache’: Amid Rumours over His Future in Modi 2.0, NITI Aayog's Bibek Debroy Responds With Limerick

New Delhi: Economist Bibek Debroy, who has been a member of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog since its inception in January 2015, appeared to quote a limerick to respond to speculation that he might be dropped from the panel.

News that is fakeLeaves mirth in its wake.If media checked precedenceIt wouldn't suffer from decadence,But that is not quite my headache. — Bibek Debroy (@bibekdebroy) June 6, 2019

Debroy had resigned before May 23 as per protocol before a new government takes over and further orders are awaited, said officials. Debroy refused to comment when contacted by News18.com.

Debroy is serving as chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM. Last week, he had said that the Modi 2.0 government is unlikely to unleash land reforms and will exclude industrial disputes in labour law changes. He explained that land is a subject of the states and reforms cannot be carried out by the Centre, adding that requests from chief ministers had led to the government introducing a land ordinance in its first term.

The NITI Aayog was formed via a resolution of the Union Cabinet on January 1, 2015. It is the premier policy ‘think tank’ of the government of India and provides both directional and policy inputs. While designing strategic and long-term policies and programmes for the government, NITI Aayog also provides relevant technical advice to the Centre and states.

The government, in keeping with its reform agenda, constituted the body to replace the Planning Commission set up in 1950.

At the core of the NITI Aayog’s creation are two hubs – Team India Hub and the Knowledge and Innovation Hub. The Team India Hub leads the engagement of states with the central government, while the Knowledge and Innovation Hub builds NITI’s think-tank capabilities. The two hubs reflect the two key tasks of the Aayog.