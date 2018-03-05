Not Ready For Any Compromise on Babri Masjid Issue, Says Shia Personal Law Board

The Shia Personal Law Board has rejected a compromise over the Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid case saying that a mosque should be built in place of the mosque. Shia Waqf board chairman, Waseem Rizvi had earlier written a letter to AIMPLB, mentioning nine mosques that needed to be “given back” to Hindus.“Any compromise of the Babri Masjid issue is unacceptable to the board. Only what the apex court says would be acceptable to us. Masjid is the house of God and the board has always been in favour of the Masjid,” said All India Shia Personal Law Board spokesperson, Maulana Yasoob Abbas to News18.“Some people are unnecessarily talking about the issue to gain cheap publicity. All that they are trying to do is create a divide between the communities and disturb communal harmony,” said Abbas.A few days ago, Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi had written a letter to AIMPLB mentioning nine mosques around the country that should be “given back” to Hindus as they were built after razing temples.Reacting to the letter, AIMPLB executive member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali had said that the media was giving unnecessary attention to people like Rizvi, who were dampening the spirit of brotherhood between two communities. “Both communities are happy and satisfied with their places of worship, but people like Rizvi are trying to create a communal divide in the country. Such people should be ignored,” he had said.Speaking about mediation efforts by Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Yasoob Abbas said, “As far as the matter of Sri Sri mediating in the issue is concerned, then I would say it is of no meaning. He is meeting the wrong people and they are taking him for a ride. He never met the parties involved in the case. He even wanted to meet me, but I declined and asked for his formula instead. There was no formula, just verbal talks which do not mean anything.”Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was in talks with evicted member of AIMPLB Salman Nadwi for an out-of-court settlement of the Babri issue. The Muslim leader, though, backed out of the peace talks after a recent meeting with the spiritual guru in Lucknow and said that he would also wait for Supreme Court’s judgment like everyone else.