News18 » India
1-min read

Not Reporting for Duty, 700 Govt Doctors in UP to Receive Termination Letters Soon

UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said the doctors appointed in government hospitals have gone to other places or started pursuing higher education without informing the department.

PTI

Updated:March 15, 2020, 6:41 PM IST
Ultrasound scan
Singh said the process of dismissal of the doctors have already begun.

Hardoi: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Sunday said around 700 doctors appointed in government hospitals have not reported for duty and will be dismissed soon.

Singh, who was here to inspect Mukhayamantri Jan Aarogya Mela at a community health centre, said nearly 700 doctors appointed in government hospitals have gone to other places or have started pursuing higher education without informing the department.

He said, "The process for dismissal of these doctors has started, and their services will be terminated within one and a half months."

On the coronavirus outbreak, the health minister said, "There is no need to be scared. This virus can be tackled through proper prevention. India is ready to combat it."

