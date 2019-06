Not Right to Impose One Language on Others, Says Karnataka CM on Proposed 3-Language Policy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday evening waded into the controversy surrounding the "imposition" of Hindi language on students in southern states after the Centre released a draft National Education Programme (NEP).The draft policy, proposed by a panel set up by Union minister Prakash Javadekar when he was heading the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) in the previous government and led by eminent scientist K Kasturirangan, had suggested teaching Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states."Came across the draft NEP. It's not right to impose one language on others in the name of three-language policy. Will gather more information about this and write to the Centre about the state's stand in this," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet in Kannada.The three-language system requires schools to include Hindi, English and a regional language in the curriculum. It was announced on Friday as part of the draft NEP, leading to a backlash from Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu.Warning of protests against the proposed policy, DMK chief MK Stalin had said his party would wage a war if the BJP government ‘imposes’ Hindi in the state.“There is no space for Hindi in the blood of Tamilians. Imposing Hindi on Tamil Nadu would be similar to throwing stones at a bee hive,” Stalin had said, adding that the party MPs would take up the issue in the Parliament.After the backlash, the Ministry of Human Resource Development clarified that it is just a recommendation and not a government policy.