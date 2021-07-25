Not Scared of Covid-19, Say Kanwar Yatris as They Enter Haridwar on Day 1 of ‘Sawan’ Despite Ban

Several Kanwariyas entered Haridwar on Sunday to collect ‘Ganga Jal’ on Day 1 of Sawan, considered a holy month for Hindus, despite police deployment and ban on entry of the ‘Shiv bhakts’.

The Kanwar Yatra had been called off in Uttarakhand for the second year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even though Uttarakhand Police had warned the pilgrims to not enter Haridwar or they would be quarantined for 14 days, many Shiv Bhakts were seen entering the state.

Deepak, a Kanwar pilgrim from Haryana, told News18 that the ban hardly matters for them. “We are neither afraid of coronavirus nor of being quarantined,” Deepak said soon after collecting Ganga water in a can.

Like last year, police have made arrangements to send Ganga Jal from tankers to Kanwar Sanghs – those who organise Kanwar Yatra in UP, Haryana and other places. However, Karan, another Kanwar from Haryana, said they only believe in bringing Ganga Jal from Haridwar. The group from Haryana came a day before in the city.

Around 30 million Kanwar pilgrims from western UP, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh reached Haridwar in 2019. Last year, the yatra was called off and this year, again after deliberations, Uttarakhand government cancelled the yatra. Last week UP government also cancelled the yatra.

Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Avoodai said posters have been put across Haridwar border asking Kanwar pilgrims not to enter the city. Officials reiterated that those who still dare to visit will be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Haridwar received an influx of tourists and pilgrims this weekend as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here