Not Succeeding by Rushing into Well of the House, TRS Charts New Plan to be Heard in Parliament

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), which has been protesting in Parliament by going into the well of the House, pressing its demand over reservation, on Monday decided against doing so.The party has been protesting in Parliament, demanding that the power to increase the quota of reservations be given to states.Though the TRS has been protesting for the past 15 days, the NDA government has not given any reply to the issue raised by it and the House was being adjourned, TRS Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao told reporters here."With the adjournment taking place for so many days, a misconception is coming among people as if we are letting the House to be adjourned. In fact, AIADMK is also protesting (in the Well)," he said.Some have created a doubt or misconception that the TRS is letting the adjournments since no- confidence motion was being moved against the NDA government, he alleged."Such a doubt is meaningless. So we took a decision. Enough. We have protested for 15 days. We will take this forward in a democratic method, in a method of discussion. If any debate takes place, we will decide as per the situation...We will not leave this issue," he said."That means our protest will continue...We decided to let discussion take place by not going into the well," Rao said."While we continue our protest.., we will not go into the Well, which will otherwise deemed to be we are trying to stop. We are not," Rao said.Replying to a query, he said the party would firm up its stance when a no-confidence motion is admitted in Parliament.The TRS government in Telangana has sought increasing the reservations to backward sections among Muslims and also STs in the state, which take the quota beyond the 50 per cent cap.