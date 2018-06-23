GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Not Temple, Karni Sena Has 'Grander' Demands for Lord Ram in Ayodhya

The organisation's chief also said Karni Sena wants a debate on which sections of society have gained due to reservations, and which have lost out.

News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2018, 10:25 AM IST
(Photo for representation)
Indore: Rajput organisation Karni Sena has said a “grand palace” should be built at the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

“Lord Ram would not have been born in a temple. He would have been born in a palace. Therefore we want a grand palace there,” Lokendra Singh Kalvi, chief of Karni Sena, said.

However, to a question, he said his organisation doesn’t want to get involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

He also said Karni Sena wants a debate on which sections of society have gained due to reservations, and which have lost out. “Our slogan is protection to the reserved people and reservation to the neglected,” he said.

The organisation came into the limelight for demanding a ban on period film Padmaavat on the grounds that it “distorts” historical facts and projects queen Padmini in poor light.

The film missed its December 1 release as it was stuck with the CBFC over certificate clearance issues. It finally released on January 25, with five modifications, including change in the title from Padmavati to Padmaavat, and multiple disclaimers.

(With PTI inputs)

