Not Testing Samples of Girl Who Died of Covid-19 a Mistake: Minister

Doctors at the government-run ESIC Hospital here committed a "mistake" by not testing samples of a 16-year-old girl, who later died of Covid-19, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The girl breathed her last on Thursday at the B Barooah Cancer Institute. Her samples, which were taken after her death, tested positive for coronavirus infection/

"The girl first went to ESIC Hospital with all symptoms like fever and pain in legs. It was a mistake by doctors that her samples were not sent for testing... It is a matter of concern," Sarma told reporters here.

Talking about the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), which was closed for new patients after a doctor at the facility tested positive on Thursday, he said a total of 529 samples have been collected from doctors, nurses, professors and superintendent of the institute for testing

"Out of those, reports of 357 samples came out negative and one was positive. Results of the rest of the samples are awaited," he said.

Asked if Guwahati, which has recorded five positive cases, would be brought under red zone, the minister said the state government's policy is not to hamper normal life, and it prefers creating containment and buffer areas to stop the spread of the virus.

Sarma added that Assam government has made testing mandatory for those arriving from "13 specific states" and they will be placed under quarantine.